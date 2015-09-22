Araghchi appointed as head of ‘JCPOA Follow-up Commission’

Zarif has ordered the establishment of a commission in Foreign Ministry to follow up on the implementation of the JCPOA.

The commission will examine the process of implementation of JCPOA which is separate from that of the Parliament dubbed “Special Commission for Reviewing JCPOA”.

Iranian nuclear negotiating team, headed by Foreign Minister Zarif, departed for New York early on Tuesday to consult with 5+1 about legal, technical and executive aspects of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

This will be the first meeting between Iran and 5+1 in the two months since the conclusion of the Vienna accord.

