Iran begins funeral rites for Ayatollah Khamenei

The Islamic Republic of Iran is united in grief tonight as the nation and foreigners bid farewell to the martyred Leader, a man who guided the Revolution for nearly four decades.

Today, the body of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was carried to the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in the heart of Tehran. He was 86 years old when he attained martyrdom on February 28, falling in US-Israeli strikes that marked the opening salvo of a war that shook the region.

For six days, from Tehran to Qom, from Najaf to Mashhad, the Islamic world will stand in solidarity.

Iranian expects between 15 and 20 million mourners to line the streets, a display of devotion and national unity unlike any seen in modern history.

Here you can find the latest updates on the ceremony.