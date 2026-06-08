War resumes? A full breakdown of what's happening

A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan in April had paused two months of US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Iranian retaliation across the Israeli and American targets in the region. But on Sunday night, Iran fired missiles at Israel for the first time since the truce began, in retaliation for repeated ceasefire violations. The Israeli regime also conducted strikes in western and central Iran in the early hours of Monday. It remains unclear whether the ceasefire can be salvaged.

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