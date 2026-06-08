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Jun 8, 2026, 8:34 AM

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War resumes? A full breakdown of what's happening

War resumes? A full breakdown of what's happening

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – The fragile April ceasefire between the US and Iran is under its most severe test yet, as Iran and the Israeli regime have began exchanging fires in recent hours.

A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan in April had paused two months of US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Iranian retaliation across the Israeli and American targets in the region. But on Sunday night, Iran fired missiles at Israel for the first time since the truce began, in retaliation for repeated ceasefire violations. The Israeli regime also conducted strikes in western and central Iran in the early hours of Monday. It remains unclear whether the ceasefire can be salvaged.

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News ID 245143

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    • Sima Sergiu RO 08:50 - 2026/06/08
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      The West economy just pass the point of no return... In several weeks depression will start... So even the war restarted, the engines that carry it are dead...