TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended the fourth night of the mourning ceremony for Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) on Thursday night.

Ayatollah Khamenei observed the martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra known as the Fatemiyeh mourning ceremony at Imam Khomeini's Husseiniyeh, where a number of government officials and hundreds of people from different walks of life were also taking part.