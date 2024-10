MASHHAD, Oct. 10 (MNA) – A commemoration ceremony was held in Mashhad on the 103rd anniversary of martyrdom of Colonel Mohammad-Taqi Khan Pessian, who led an emanciaptory movement in Khorasan in northeast Iran.

Colonel Pessian, was an Iranian gendarme, fighter pilot and warlord who formed and led the short-lived Autonomous Government of Khorasan in 1921.