Repatriated Achaemenid tablets unveiled at Iran Natl. Museum

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – The unveiling ceremony of the Achaemenid tablets was held at the venue of Iran National Museum on Tuesday morning in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian returned 1,100 historical tablets from New York as he came back home after attending the UN General Assembly meeting in the US city of New York.

The historical tablets belong to Darius I, also known as Darius the Great, who ruled the Achaemenid Empire in the 5th century BC.