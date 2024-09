TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – The funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Abbas Mahfouzi, one of the leading scholars of the seminary, was held in Qom on Thursday concurrent with the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Askari (AS).

The funeral ceremony was attended by high-ranking state and provincial officials. The late Ayatollah Mahfouzi was one of the students and companions of Late Imam Khomeini (RA).