Return of Arbaeen pilgrims from Shalamcheh border gate

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Some of the Arbaeen pilgrims are returning to Iran through the Shalamcheh border crossing after completing their Arbaeen procession rituals in the holy city of Karbala in neighboring Iraq.

The Arbaeen Walk is a significant annual pilgrimage in Shia Islam, commemorating the 40 days following the martyrdom anniversary of Hussein ibn Ali, the third Imam of the Shia. This event takes place 40 days after Ashura, the day Imam Hussein (AS) was martyred during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Each year, millions of pilgrims, often exceeding 20 million, undertake this journey, which spans approximately 80 kilometers (around 50 miles) from Najaf to Karbala in Iraq.