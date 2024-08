TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – Ghadamgah is a town in the “Khorasan Razavi” Province in the east of Neyshabour city.

This religious and holy place included a mosque and the graves of some great renowned characters in history. The reason why it is called “Ghadamgah” (the place of feet) is due to the presence of a dark black stone that illustrates the feet step print on and it is believed that these are the step place of Imam Reza, the eighth Shiite Imam.