Leader visits FM Amirabdollahian burial place

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to the burial place of martyr Hossein Amirabdollahian, the late Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On 19 May 2024, a helicopter carrying Amir-Abdollahian and President Ebrahim Raeisi crashed near the town of Varzeqan on the Azerbaijan–Iran border; both were found dead at the crash site. The crash was caused by bad weather conditions in the East Azerbaijan province of Iran. Following a joint funeral ceremony with other victims of the crash in Tehran, he was buried at the Shah Abdol-Azim Shrine in Ray on 23 May.