Funeral ceremony of veteran Iranian actor Saeed Rad

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – The funeral ceremony of the veteran Iranian actor Saeed Rad was held on Wednesday with the participation of cinema and TV artists, actors, actresses, and cineastes at Cinema House No. 2 of Tehran.

Iranian veteran actor, Saeed Rad died on Monday at the age of 79. This artist who had suffered an injury due to falling on the ground some time ago was admitted to the hospital as his physical condition got worse. He died on Monday morning due to severe injuries at the hospital at 9:00 a.m. local time on Monday.