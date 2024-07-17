Muharram mourning rituals in Khosf, South Khorasan

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – People in Khusf City, South Khorasan Province, Iran held Muharram mourning rituals including “Nakhl Gradani” and “Bil Zani” to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in the battle of Karbala.

“Nakhl Gardani” is one of the ritual traditions that people in many cities in Iran. 'Nakhl' is a scaffold shaped like a tree leaf. Mourners cover Nakhl, which is largely made of wood, with black fabrics and hang hundreds of swords and daggers from it.

One of the other Muharram rituals in South Khorasan province is Bil Zani. This is one of the ancient traditions that are on Iran’s national heritage list. Birjand and Khusf cities are the main centers for the ritual.

The ritual of Bil Zani, also called Bil Gardani, is a reminder of the Banu Asad tribe. Three days after Ashura, the Banu Asad tribe reached Karbala and encountered the bodies of Imam Hussein (AS) companions. Then they dig the earth with their shovels and buried them. Bil Gardani in South Khorasan province is a symbol of the event.