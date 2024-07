GORGAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – The traditional ‘Tugh-e-Bandan’ ceremony, which used to be performed since the Safavid era, has been registered as a spiritual (intangible) heritage in Iran’s National Heritage List.

‘Tugh-e-Bandan’ is also a special ceremony which is held from the 4th to 10th days of the mourning month of Muharram at the historical neighborhoods of Gorgan, Golestan province.