TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Amir Latifi House, also known as the Gorgan Handicrafts Museum, is a historical building related to the Qajar period, which is located in the historical district of Astarabad in Gorgan, Golestan Province, northern Iran.

This building was built in 1280 AH by the order of Haj Mohammad Baqer Khan Amir Latifi, one of the rich and famous merchants of Gorgan.