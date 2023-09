TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – The first edition of the beach sambo competitions was held in Bandar Anzali, Gilan province, northern Iran, with the participation of 45 fighters from 14 provinces of the country.

Sambo is a martial art with Soviet origins, an internationally practiced combat sport, and a recognized style of amateur wrestling included by UWW in the World Wrestling Championships along with Greco-Roman wrestling and freestyle wrestling.