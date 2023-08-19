1st edition of "Popularizing Iranian Government" conference

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – The first national summit of "popularization of the Iranian government" was held with the participation of President Ebrahim Raeisi at Iran International Conference Center in the north of Tehran on Saturday.

Since the middle of August 2021 when President Raeisi assumed office, he has traveled to all the provinces across the country at least once and held face-to-face meetings with ordinary people to hear their demands in line with the motto "Reasi's popular government."