TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – The 25th anniversary of the martyrdom of Iranian diplomats and journalists was commemorated in the foreign ministry compound Sunday in a ceremony with the participation of minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The anniversary is commemorated as the National Journalists Day in Iran. The Iranian ambassador to Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi was also present in today's event along with the families of slain diplomats and journalists.