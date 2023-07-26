Marzieh Rahmani
26 July 2023 - 12:20

By: Seyed Khalil Mousavi

Traditional rituals of Muharram in Ahvaz

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – On the eighth night of the holy Islamic month of Muharram, Shia Muslims held a mourning ceremony for Imam Hussein (AS) in Ahvaz City, Khuzestan province.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura. Among Shia Muslims, Ashura is observed through large demonstrations of high-scale mourning as it marks the death of Hussein ibn Ali, the third Imam of Shia, who was martyred during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE

