Ta’zieh performance in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – on the occasion of Muharram month and the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS), Ta'zieh was performed in the Iranian capital city of Tehran late on Monday.

Ta'zieh is a ritual dramatic art that recounts religious events, historical and mythical stories and folk tales. Every year for more than a thousand years, in Muharram, Muslims and liberated humans from around the world, commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein and his companions, in the deserts of Karbala.