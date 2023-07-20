Newly discovered martyrs of holy defense arrive Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – The people of Iran in the Khuzestan province, welcomed the arrival of the 18 martyrs whose remains of body were recently searched and found in Iraq.

The remains of these martyrs entered Iranian soil from the Shalamche border cross on Thursday among the crowd of people who participated in the farewell ceremony for Iranian fallen heroes.

Concurrently with the days of mourning for Imam Hussein's (AS) martyrdom in the month of Muharram, the body remains of 18 fallen heroes of the Sacred Defense era (Iraqi Baath regime imposed war against Iran from 1980 to 1988) arrived in Iran through the Shalamche border cross in southwestern Iran.