Designing urban elements ahead of Muharram in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Some 80 artists got together at an event in the capital city of Tehran to create some religious elements, as part of street furniture, to beautify the urban spaces ahead of Muharram that will start on July 19.

Imam Hussein led the Battle of Karbala against the corrupt government of the tyrant of the time, Yazid, for the social justice of his people. He and his family members were martyred on the 10th day of the month of Muharram in the year 61 AH of the Islamic calendar (680 CE).