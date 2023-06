TEHRAN, Jun 07 (MNA) – The footage shows the Shadyakh Historical Site located in Neyshabur City of Razavi Khorasan province in northeastern Iran.

Shadyakh was an important palace in old Neyshabur up to the 7th century and became more important and populated after that.

The palace was completely ruined in the 13th century. It was the home of notables such as Farid al-Din Attar, whose tomb is found in Shadyakh.