TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – A book on the status of Hazrat Fatemeh (S.A) by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was unveiled in Tehran today.

The book named ‘Great Truth’ includes the comments of the Leader on the personality of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA) - the daughter of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) - delivered in various speeches over the past half a century.