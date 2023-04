TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Benood beach is located between the city of Assaluyeh and Kushkonar, near a village of the same name. A significant part of this beach is pristine, and its clean sandy beach makes it a perfect spot for all nature lovers.

The caves created by the sea waves on the walls of this beach have created a special and unusual atmosphere.

Reaching the caves requires about a 15-minute walk and a little adventure up and down cliffs by the sea.