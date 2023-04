TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Women and girls in Yazd observe a tradition named ‘Pirahan Morad’ during the fasting month of Ramadan.

On 27th of Ramadan, single girls from Yazd make clothes in a Mosque hoping that their wishes come true.

Termed the “noble city of Yazd” by Marco Polo, Yazd is the UNESCO-registered city of Iran.