Ragge Valley in Kerman

Ragge Valley is considered as one of the tourist attractions of Rafsanjan city in the province of Kerman, Iran.

Ragge Valley has formed by erosion that has taken place for many thousand years. It seems that it belongs to the fourth Geological period. The experts have estimated that the valley is about twenty thousand years old. Its rocks have marvelous forms and come in different types of columns, cones, arches and strip rock walls.

As for the unique wildlife of Ragge Valley, kinds of partridges and eagles inhabit this land. There have been reports that a kind of gazelle lives there.