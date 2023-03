TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Moshtaghie mansion was built during Qajar Dynasty in 18th-Century in Kerman's Moshtaghie square.

Moshtaghie has three domes, in each of which there is a tomb; The tiled domes belong to Moshtagh Ali Shah and Kawsar Ali Shah, and the brick dome belongs to Sheikh Ismail Harati. The domes have remained untouched since the Qajar era.