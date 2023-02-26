Shabaniyah eves in holy city of Karbala

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – The holy city of Karbala is full of Imam Hussain (PBUH) pilgrims and lovers of Holy Ahlul Bayt on the occasion of Shabaniyah eves.

Shabaniyah eves are the religious celebrations of the birthday of the Shia third Imam, Hussain ibn Ali, Hazrat Abul Fazl Al-Abbas, Imam Zayn al-Abidin, and Imam Mohammed al-Mahdi, on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 15th day of Shabban month respectively.

During this time, Shiites worldwide make a pilgrimage gathering in Bayn al-Haramayn in the holy city of Karbala.