Pottery art in Meybod city of Yazd

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – The art of pottery is one of the most beautiful and ancient crafts of Meybod city of Yazd province, showcasing the artistic taste of the people of Meybod.

In Meybod, the most commonly applicable potteries are made. One of the motifs used is Sun depicted as a beautiful woman. Decorative foliage, birds, fish, and abstract motifs are some of the other designs of Meybod pottery.

After heating the products, they are covered with a layer of Doughab or slurry. Doughab is a mixture made of pure white clay, but its chemical components vary in each city. Different colors, glazed and heated for the last time then paint the potteries.