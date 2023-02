TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Scores of Iranians celebrated the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (PBHH) at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashad.

The 13th day of Rajab, the 7th month of the lunar calendar, is the birthday anniversary of Imam Ali (PBUH), the 1st Imam of Shia Muslims. Iran's calendar marks the date as Father's Day.