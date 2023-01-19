Iran holds university entrance exam

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Iran held a nationwide university entrance exam, simply known as Konkour, for the current academic year on Thursday.

Some 978,000 individuals are competing for seats in national art universities across the country and 450,577 volunteers comprising 56 percent women and 35 percent men will compete for seats in national universities in Biology/Experimental Sciences.

Moreover, 309,219 volunteers comprising 35 percent women and 65 percent men will compete in Mathematics/Physics sciences.