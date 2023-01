TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Iran's 15th edition of the Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards closing ceremony was held on Saturday with announcing the winners.

Seyyed Jalal Al-e-Ahmad (1923 –1969) was a prominent Iranian novelist, short-story writer, translator, philosopher, socio-political critic, a sociologist as well as an anthropologist who was "one of the earliest and most prominent of contemporary Iranian ethnographers.