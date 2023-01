TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – A photo exhibition on funeral ceremonies of anonymous martyrs is underway in Qazvin, Iran.

Some 32 photos from 19 well-known photographers of Qazvin have been put on display.

In Iranian culture, the term an anonymous martyr refers to a person who losses his life because of Islamic values, and his full identification is not known because his identifiable body parts are unavailable as a result of martyrdom.