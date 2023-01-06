Religious rituals at Saint Mary Church of Tabriz

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – The anniversary of Jesus Christ's birthday was celebrated in a ceremony attended by Iranian Christians in Saint Mary Church of Tabriz.

Saint Mary Church, Holy Mother of God Church or Surp Mariam Asdvadzadzin Church is an Armenian Apostolic church in Tabriz, East Azarbaijan Province, Iran completed in 1785 (map).

It is the largest and oldest Christian church in Tabriz and a notable center for Armenian national and religious ceremonies held by the Armenian community in Tabriz.