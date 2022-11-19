Traditional brickmaking in Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – Working in the brickmaking kilns is definitely one of the most difficult jobs. Workers who work in the brickmaking kiln have to come to work when the weather is still in the twilight.

Among the most famous old structures made of traditional bricks, it can be referred to Taq Kasra, Isfahan Jame’ Mosque, construction of fire temples during the Sassanid era, etc., can be mentioned in their construction using bricks. In Iran, manual or pressed bricks date back to about 7,000 years ago.