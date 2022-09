TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Known by his pen-name Shahriar, Mohammad Hossein Behjat-Tabrizi was commemorated on a National Day of Persian Poetry and Literature in Tabriz, East Azarbaijan Province, Iran.

Shahriar was born in 1907 in Tabriz and passed away in 1988 in Tehran aged 81.

His most famous poem in the Azeri language ‘Heydar-Babaya Salaam’ (Hello to Heydar-Baba) was published in 1954and has been translated into more than 30 languages.