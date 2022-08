TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Qabeli palaw [Kabuli palaw] or uzbek palaw is a variety of pilaf made in Afghanistan. It consists of steamed rice mixed with raisins, carrots, and beef or lamb.

There exist different variations depending on the region. Qabeli palaw is considered a festive and important dish due to the price and quality of the ingredients as well as its tradition of being Afghanistan's national dish.