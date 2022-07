TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The 10th edition of the damask rose harvesting has been held in Osku County, East Azarbaijan Province, Iran.

Damask rose, better known as Gol-e Mohammadi or Gol-e Sorkh in Iran, is considered a kind of beverage or an additive in Iranian meals.

Some festivals are annually held in Iran to introduce the benefits of rose and rosewater.