TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi paid a visit to southeast of the Tehran Province on Saturday as part of his regular visits to provinces to listen to people and follow up on the implementation of government projects.

President Raeisi talked to the people in Varamin, Gharchak and Pishva regions and listened to their grievances. He also attended a meeting of the Varamin Administrative Council.