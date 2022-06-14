Shahreza; National City of Pottery

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Shahreza in Isfahan province has 30 active pottery workshops, making the city a ceramics production center in Iran. 70 percent of the soil of the city is suitable for making pottery.

Pottery is one of the oldest man-made decorative artworks originating before the New Stone Age featured by settlement in permanent residences, and the birth of crafts.

Isfahan’s Shahreza has long been considered as the heart of the pottery and ceramic industry in Iran; on this account, Shahreza was selected as the “National City of Pottery” in 1997. The history of pottery in Shahreza dates back to the second century AH; however, the art flourished during the Safavid era and reached a crescendo in the twentieth century.