TEHRAN, June 01 (MNA) – Iranian people attended the ceremony of Hazrat Masumeh's birthday anniversary which was held in her holy shrine in Qom.

The Shrine of Fatima Masumeh is located in Qom, which is considered by Shia Muslims to be the second most sacred city in Iran after Mashhad.

Fatima Masumeh was the sister of the eighth Shia Imam, Imam Reza and the daughter of the seventh Shia Imam, Imam Musa al-Kadhim.