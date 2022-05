TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Astara city in Guilan province is one of the hubs for producing echium amoenum which is also known as ‘red feathers’.

Echium amoenum is a medicinal herb indigenous to the northern part of Iran and the Caucasus. It is widely used in traditional Iranian medicine for a variety of effects such as anti-inflammatory and analgesic, especially for common cold, anxiolytic and sedative.