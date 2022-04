MASHHAD, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Mourners of Hazrat Khadija (SA) demise anniversary held a gathering in the Holy city of Mashad on Tuesday.

Hazrat Khadija (SA) was the wife of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH); she was also one of the first followers of the Prophet of Islam. Khadija (SA) was an exemplary woman of great nobility and ability, insight, courage, and perseverance.