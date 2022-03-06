Closing ceremony of Iran’s 38th Intl. Quran Contest

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – The closing ceremony of Iran’s 38th International Quran competition was held on Saturday evening. A number of other political, cultural and Quranic officials were present at the event.

Pre-recorded performances by the last group of contenders were played on Friday for the members of panel of arbiters to score.

The last group included 8 participants in the categories of Quran recitation, memorization, and Tarteel.

They were from Lebanon, Iraq (two), Afghanistan, Syria, Tajikistan, Iran, and Morocco.

The final stage of Iran’s 38th international Quran competition kicked off in a ceremony in Tehran on Monday.

A total of 62 qaris and memorizers from 29 countries compete in this stage of the event, which was held virtually.