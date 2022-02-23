People in Kermanshah preparing for Nowruz

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Simultaneously with the approach of the Nowruz, people in Kermanshah are preparing for the New Year by buying some things that are needed for Haftseen.

Haftseen (The Seven S’s), a traditional table setting that symbolizes life, fertility and love as a whole, and requires all members of the family to gather around the moment the new year begins.

The Seven S’s are: Seeb (apple); symbol of beauty and love, Seer (garlic); symbol of health, Serkeh (vinegar) symbol of progress and change, Somaq (sumac); symbol of patience, Samanu (sweet pudding); symbol of abundance, Sabzeh (sprouts); symbol of rebirth and Senjed (Sea-buckthorn) symbol of stability and strength