Historical House of Baqeri in Gorgan

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Iranian historical houses constitute a significant part of the architectural heritage of the country both qualitatively and quantitatively.

As an outstanding building in Gorgan historic texture, Baqeri house is almost 150 years old, which is considered a valuable exemplar of local residential architecture. The house is located between Nalbandan and Sarcheshmeh neighborhoods, lying to the south of an old thoroughfare in current Gorgan – a passageway running through the bazaar and Tekieh Nalbandanto Emamzadeh Noor and TekiehSarcheshmeh.