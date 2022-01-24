Koohrang Ski Resort reopened

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Koohrang Ski Resort which was closed since the winter of 2009 due to low snowfall and the outbreak of the coronavirus, was reopened thanks to great snowfall in recent days in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province.

The Koohrang Ski Resort is located in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, 85 kilometers from Shahrekord city. The ski resort lies in the foothills of the Zagros mountains and it is one of the most famous ski resorts in the Zagros mountains, which was built in 1976 and is located adjacent to the first tunnel of Koohrang and in the eastern part of the Zard Kuh mountain.

Due to the beautiful nature of Koohrang and virgin slopes, it has become one of the tourist attractions of the province and the main destination for ski enthusiasts who comes from Isfahan. The ski resort is also called Chelgerd Ski Resort because it is in the vicinity of Chelgerd city.