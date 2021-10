TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – The mourning ceremony of martyrdom anniversary of Eighth Infallible Imam of Household of Holy Prophet, Imam Reza (PBUH) was held at Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran on Thu.

The mourning ceremony was held in the presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.