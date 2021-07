TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – On the anniversary of Imam Ali's marriage to Prophet's daughter Fatimah, ceremony of National Marriage Day was held at National Olympics Academy on Mon. in presence of Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar.

This glorious ceremony was also attended by a number of lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament, officials of executive organizations, generous people (charitable) and activists in the field of marriage.