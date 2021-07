MASHHAD, Jul. 11 (MNA) – Several programs were held on Sat. night at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad, northeast Iran, to mourn the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Jawad (AS).

Sunday is the 30th day of the lunar Hijri month of Dhul Qaadah, which marks the anniversary of the 9th Imam’s martyrdom.